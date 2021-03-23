Shreyas Iyer dislocates his left shoulder while fielding

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, raising serious doubts over his participation in the IPL beginning April 9.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. The 26-year-old is unlikely to take part in the remaining two ODIs. "Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," said the BCCI in a medical update.

"Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field," it added.

Shreyas looked in pain and walked off the field while holding his shoulder, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the IPL in which he captains Delhi Capitals. The Mumbaikar had perished for just 6 while batting. Shreyas had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the league. It could take as much as six weeks to recover from shoulder dislocation and much longer in case surgery is required.