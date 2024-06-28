Watch: Shafali Verma's double delight

History was made at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday when Shafali Verma brought up the fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket, reaching the milestone in just 194 balls.

The swashbuckling opener, often compared to legendary Virender Sehwag, produced an innings that the latter would be proud of.

She reached the landmark in some style, scoring two back to back sixes before pushing one down to long off to complete her milestone.

Watch the historic moment here.

Misses Mithali Raj's mark

With shots all around the park and scoring at a rapid rate, Verma kept her foot on the pedal right through her innings.

﻿She now becomes the first Indian woman since Mithali Raj to score a double century in a Test match. Mithali's double-ton, a 214, was scored back in 2002.

Verma case close to breaking Mithali's top score but just fell short when she was dismissed for 205 in a innings that spanned 197 balls.