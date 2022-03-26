Seth Rollins sends his best wishes to Venkatesh Iyer ahead of 2022 IPL season

Famous WWE superstar Seth Rollins has sent Venkatesh Iyer his wishes prior to the 2022 edition of the IPL. He posted a video via the official WWE Instagram channel specially for the KKR all-rounder who was retained this year for a total of 8 crores.

Seth Rollins was quoted saying "Venkatesh...my man. It is I, the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. And I am so, no surprises here, that you are a huge fan of mine. My friend, that feels so good. But you got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down,".



This message comes after Venkatesh Iyer revealed he was a huge Seth Rollins fan in an interview with WWE.