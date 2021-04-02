Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital after diagnosed with COVID -19
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. Tendulkar confirmed the same on his official Twitter account.
"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone, he wrote.
He also shares his wishes for India's World Cup victory, which took place on this day 10 years ago. Tendulkar was a part of the Indian team which lifted the coveted trophy.
Tendulkar had announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, he confirmed that all the other members of his family had tested negative for the virus. The 47-year-old was recently seen in action during the Road Safety World Series, which saw a return of many former world cricket greats.