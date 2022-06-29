Rohit Sharma ruled out of India's test against England; Jasprit Bumrah to lead: Reports

In a big blow to India's hopes of claiming a test series win in England, their captain and ace batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming fifth and final match due to covid-19.

According to reports, pace-bowler Jasprit Bumrah will now walk out as the captain when India takes the field on 1st July 2022 in Edgbaston in the presence of former captain Virat Kohli.

If reports are to be believed Bumrah has already been informed of the decision in a team meeting and he could well become the first pacer to lead India since the legendary Kapil Dev.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had tested positive for covid-19 in a rapid-antigen test when the team was playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire. The 35-year-old is since in isolation in a hotel room and Mayank Agarwal has been called up as his cover.