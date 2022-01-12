2022 Road Safety World Series: Schedule, Squads, where to watch

Some of the biggest retired cricketers in the world like Sachin Tendulkar of India Legends and Brian Lara of West Indies Legends will be back in action as the 2022 season of the Road Safety World Series is played in the next two months. The season is set to be played in the UAE in March.

The Road safety World Series (RSWS) is an annual T20 tournament between retired masters of the game from major cricket playing nations — England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and India. Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the event while Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League.

The last season saw close to 160 international retired cricketers in action, with the likes of Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Tillekaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Australian speed merchant Brett Lee amongst other big stars. Dilshan was the Player of the Series of the inaugural edition of the RSWS, being both the highest scorer and wicket-taker.

Schedule



There was an Indian leg of the second season scheduled, but the tournament is set to be played completely in the UAE, according to reports. It is scheduled in the sporting calendar of Dubai Sports Council as a six-team affair from March 1-19. An official announcement on the fixture list is imminent.

Teams

These were the squads which played in the first season.

India Legends



Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Ravi Gaikwad, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Noel David, Subramaniam Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Rajesh Pawar

Sri Lanka Legends

Sanath Jayasuriya, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Upul Tharanga, Russel Arnold, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath and Chinthaka Jayasinghe

South Africa Legends

Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Mornantau Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn and Monde Zondeki

West Indies Legends



Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Mahendra Nagamootoo, William Perkins, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper,and Ridley Jacobs

England Legends



Kevin Pietersen (captain), Darren Maddy, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Philip Mustard, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.



Australia Legends



Brett Lee (c), Mark Cosgrove, Travis Birt, Brad Haddin, Brett Geeves, Brad Hodge, Nathan Reardon, Ben Laughlin, Clint McKay, Xavier Doherty, Jason Krejza, Shane Lee, and Pat Richards

Bangladesh Legends

Mohammad Rafique (captain), Khaled Mahmud , Mohammad Sharif, Nafees Iqbal, Aftab Ahmed, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammed Nazimuddin Ahmed, and Mamoon Rashid

Where to watch

The Road Safety World Series has Viacom 18 as the broadcast partners while Jio and Voot are the digital partners.