Cricket
2022 Road Safety World Series: Schedule, Squads, where to watch
The upcoming season of the Road Safety World Series, which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, is set to be held in UAE in February-March.
Some of the biggest retired cricketers in the world like Sachin Tendulkar of India Legends and Brian Lara of West Indies Legends will be back in action as the 2022 season of the Road Safety World Series is played in the next two months. The season is set to be played in the UAE in March.
The Road safety World Series (RSWS) is an annual T20 tournament between retired masters of the game from major cricket playing nations — England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and India. Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the event while Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League.
The last season saw close to 160 international retired cricketers in action, with the likes of Jonty Rhodes, Carl Hooper, Tillekaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Australian speed merchant Brett Lee amongst other big stars. Dilshan was the Player of the Series of the inaugural edition of the RSWS, being both the highest scorer and wicket-taker.
Schedule
There was an Indian leg of the second season scheduled, but the tournament is set to be played completely in the UAE, according to reports. It is scheduled in the sporting calendar of Dubai Sports Council as a six-team affair from March 1-19. An official announcement on the fixture list is imminent.
Teams
These were the squads which played in the first season.
India Legends
Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Ravi Gaikwad, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Noel David, Subramaniam Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Rajesh Pawar
Sri Lanka Legends
Sanath Jayasuriya, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Upul Tharanga, Russel Arnold, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath and Chinthaka Jayasinghe
South Africa Legends
Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Mornantau Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn and Monde Zondeki
West Indies Legends
Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, Mahendra Nagamootoo, William Perkins, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper,and Ridley Jacobs
England Legends
Kevin Pietersen (captain), Darren Maddy, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Philip Mustard, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.
Australia Legends
Brett Lee (c), Mark Cosgrove, Travis Birt, Brad Haddin, Brett Geeves, Brad Hodge, Nathan Reardon, Ben Laughlin, Clint McKay, Xavier Doherty, Jason Krejza, Shane Lee, and Pat Richards
Bangladesh Legends
Mohammad Rafique (captain), Khaled Mahmud , Mohammad Sharif, Nafees Iqbal, Aftab Ahmed, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammed Nazimuddin Ahmed, and Mamoon Rashid
Where to watch
The Road Safety World Series has Viacom 18 as the broadcast partners while Jio and Voot are the digital partners.