Cricket

Road Safety World Series 2022: Points table, Standings, Net Run Rate, Matches played

Here's how the teams stand in the points table of the Road Safety World Series 2022.

(Source: Twitter/ Road Safety World Series)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 18 Sep 2022 9:41 AM GMT

The Road Safety World Series 2022 has started in great fashion with legends from their respective countries gracing the cricket pitch once again. Take a look at how the eight teams are faring in the ongoing tournament.

Note: Win = 3 points; No Result = 1 point

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

West Indies Legends

3

2

0

0

1

5

1.701

Sri Lanka Legends

2

2

0

0

0

4

2.159

India Legends

2

1

0

0

1

3

3.050

South Africa Legends

3

1

0

1

1

3

-0.258

New Zealand Legends

2

1

0

1

0

2

-1.370

England Legends

3

0

0

2

1

1

-1.721

Bangladesh Legends

2

0

0

2

0

0

-1.731

Australia Legends

1

0

0

1

0

0

-1.900

(Last updated after England Legends vs West Indies Legends on 17th September)

Cricket 
