Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
Road Safety World Series 2022: Points table, Standings, Net Run Rate, Matches played
Here's how the teams stand in the points table of the Road Safety World Series 2022.
The Road Safety World Series 2022 has started in great fashion with legends from their respective countries gracing the cricket pitch once again. Take a look at how the eight teams are faring in the ongoing tournament.
Note: Win = 3 points; No Result = 1 point
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
No Result
|
Points
|
Net Run Rate
|
West Indies Legends
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
1.701
|
Sri Lanka Legends
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2.159
|
India Legends
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
3.050
|
South Africa Legends
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
-0.258
|
New Zealand Legends
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-1.370
|
England Legends
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
-1.721
|
Bangladesh Legends
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-1.731
|
Australia Legends
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-1.900
(Last updated after England Legends vs West Indies Legends on 17th September)
Next Story