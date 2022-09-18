Road Safety World Series 2022: Points table, Standings, Net Run Rate, Matches played

The Road Safety World Series 2022 has started in great fashion with legends from their respective countries gracing the cricket pitch once again. Take a look at how the eight teams are faring in the ongoing tournament.

Note: Win = 3 points; No Result = 1 point

Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate West Indies Legends 3 2 0 0 1 5 1.701 Sri Lanka Legends 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.159 India Legends 2 1 0 0 1 3 3.050 South Africa Legends 3 1 0 1 1 3 -0.258 New Zealand Legends 2 1 0 1 0 2 -1.370 England Legends 3 0 0 2 1 1 -1.721 Bangladesh Legends 2 0 0 2 0 0 -1.731 Australia Legends 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1.900

(Last updated after England Legends vs West Indies Legends on 17th September)