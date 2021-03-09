"Representing India is the biggest motivation for me": Jhulan Goswami

Pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami led the pace attack of India and helped the team win with a stunning 4-42 in her 10-over spell as India bounced back from a defeat in their 1st ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. Apart from Goswami, it was a Smriti Mandhana show (80*) with the bat who got good support in Punam Raut (62*).



After restricting South Africa within a below-par of 157, the run-chase was a cakewalk for them which they comfortably finished in just 28.4 overs with nine wickets to spare. While there was rustiness in them in the 1st ODI, the team looked confident since the beginning of the second ODI, and Goswami admitted the fact that the time was needed for them to settle as this is India's first international series in more than a year.



It always feels great to contribute to the team's success. Focusing on the next match now. #INDWvSAW 🇮🇳 @BCCIwomen pic.twitter.com/F0TshEpqJQ — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 9, 2021



"It was the fiirst match, we were playing after long, so it took time for us to settle down," said Goswami in the post-match press conference on Tuesday (March 9). "We were not up to the mark. We were able to execute our plans perfectly today. It was a good match for us. We bowled with a lot of discipline today. I just tried to bowl in the right areas consistently. In the first match, I was bowling a little outside off-stump; today, I bowled in the right areas. That adjustment I had made."

Goswami, who was the lone wicket-taker in the 1st ODI, also opened up about the pitch that plays a crucial role in every game. While speaking about the changes, she said she was just stuck to the basics and got the success quite effectively as well.

"When you're playing a 9 o'clock match in a place like Lucknow, there's a bit of moisture in the wicket. If you're able to hit the ball in the right area, the ball was holding back. It was not easy to play shots then. It was much easier in the second innings on such a flat wicket. You just needed to hit through the line. If you're bowling first on this wicket, it is an advantage for the bowlers," she revealed.

"When you're coming back from a long layoff, you need to work on your basics. What routine you should follow, you should maintain the same. We know we are a good team. We didn't discuss much about the defeat, we just ensured we stuck to our basics," she further added.

