"Red turns Blue" - RCB's social media turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians ahead of their clash against DC

The IPL 2022 has reached an interesting stage as with just two league stage matches remaining before the playoffs. While three teams - Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, have already made it to the playoffs, the fourth team is still a mystery.

The equation right now is pretty simple. Two teams - Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in contention to grab that final ticket to the last four. While RCB have exhausted all their 14 matches, DC have a must win game in their hand against Mumbai Indians (MI). If they fail to beat the Rohit Sharma-led side, RCB would go through and if DC manages to beat, MI RCB will exit IPL 2022.

While a lot of top RCB players including the likes of captain Faf du Plessis, former skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper and former Mumbai player Dinesh Karthik have thrown their weight behind MI to beat Delhi Capitals, their social media team has taken their game to the next level.

RCB have published an open letter to the Mumbai Indians with #RedturnsBlue.

"Hey MI Paltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC," the letter reads.

They have further changed their display picture of a never seen before blue-coloured RCB logo.



