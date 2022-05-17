"RCB promises to bring Gayle, ABD back on field" — WATCH

In an exciting news for cricket fans across the globe, the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have promised their fans that they would bring back Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers onto the cricket field. This comes after the franchise inducted the two batters into the RCB Hall of Fame.

"RCB promises to bring Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers back on field. This is going to happen next year when we play at home in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," the team's official anchor Danish Sait said in a video posted on RCB's official account.

RCB became the first IPL team to start a hall of fame with ABD and Gayle being the first two inductees. Former captain of the team, Virat Kohli, introduced both the players as the first inductees into the RCB Hall of Fame.

"2011 will always be a special year for me. That's when I met AB and Chris and the three of us started playing together for RCB," Virat could be heard saying in the same video.

Will Abd and Gayle really be back on the field?

Yes, both Ab de Villiers and Chris Gayle will be back on field as promised by RCB. Since both the players were inducted into the Hall of Fame virtually due to the existing bio-bubble and covid-19 protocols, the team is keen on presenting them with the official memento in front of their home crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"It's been a pleasure to have you two here with us. Next year we hope to present these two mementos to you in person at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru," Sait can be heard saying.

Introducing the #RCB Hall of Fame: Match winners, Legends, Superstars, Heroes - you can go on and on about @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, two individuals who are responsible for taking IPL to where it is today. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/r7VUkxqEzP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2022



