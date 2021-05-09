Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya loses his dad to Covid-19

Rajasthan Royals pacer and one of the finds of the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chetan Sakariya has lost his father to the deadly coronavirus.



Sakariya's father, Kanjibhai, who used to work as a tempo-driver to feed his family was admitted to a ventilator in a private hospital at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Chetan who was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2021 for INR.1.2 crore had recently received his payment from the franchise. Being the sole breadwinner of the family, the 22-year-old was using that money for the treatment of his father. Before the IPL was postponed, Sakariya had told The Indian Express, "People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me. I come from a poor family, my father all his life drove tempo and because of IPL my whole life was about to change,"