"Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times," says Ross Taylor in his book

In a shocking revelation, former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has stated that the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals slapped him three or four times after he got out for a duck in a match in 2011.

The Kiwi batter revealed the incident in his newly published book 'Black and White'. Taylor joined RR in 2011 after plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2008.

The now 38-year-old, however, endured a horrid run in scoring a mere 181 runs in 12 matches for the Royals before being released.

Taylor in his book revealed that the incident after a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

"RR owner slapped me 3-4 times when I got out for a duck in 2011 IPL match in Mohali and said 'we didn't pay you a million to get out on a duck' and laughed," he wrote.

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2022





He further stated that though those were not hard slaps, he was shocked by what was happening in a professional setting.

"It weren't hard slaps, but I couldn't imagine it happening in professional sporting environments," Ross Taylor added.



Having retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year, Ross Taylor has recently been in the news for exposing the ugly side of the cricket world in his book Black and White.

He had also called out some of the top New Zealand cricketers for casual racism during his early days.