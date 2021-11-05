Rahul Dravid's Scotland teammate recalls an unfortunate run out

As India prepare to take on Scotland in a must-win match in the T20 World Cup, Scottish skipper Kyle Coetzer recalled how he had been run out by his batting partner Rahul Dravid in 2003, who had then been turning out for Scotland. Dravid, who played one season in UK as a guest player on India head coach John Wright's suggestion, provided the Scottish side with their most illustrious player ever, but his former teammates remember more than just the runs.





Co-incidentally, India's first match since the news of Dravid's appointment will be against Scotland. At the pre-match press conference, Coetzer recalled a run out from 18 years ago, when he had been a 19-year-old taking his first steps in international cricket. "We (Dravid and I) were involved in a run out, and I was the person who was run out and he wasn't," said Coetzer on Thursday.

"I think that was fair enough considering that he was the mainstay of the Scotland team then and making sure that he performed well and scored runs. So I remember the day pretty clearly. I got a clear 'no' and got sent back," he said.

Dravid, the batting mainstay of the team as Coetzer accurately remembers, made a fluent 114 in the match against Northamptonshire, his third century of the season. Coetzer was out for a duck. While the misunderstanding with Dravid ensured he did not score any runs on that day, Coetzer remembers Dravid as a 'humble' 'fine individual'. Dravid's brief three-month stint in Scotland saw him make 600 runs at an average of over 66. However, the Scots managed just one win that season. Dravid went on to have a brilliant 2003/04 international season, averaging 95.46 in Tests and 41.77 in ODIs for India.