Cricket
Rahul Dravid's appointment and the shift of roles between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rahul Dravid's appointment as India head coach was long expected, but it has somehow coincided with a seamless transition on the field as well, as seen in India's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan and the press conference that followed.
On Wednesday evening, around the time Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were getting India off to a blistering start in a must-win match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup in UAE, the most anticipated news in Indian cricket circles broke – Rahul Dravid would be taking over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India later this month.
"I think the approach today from everyone was different, and I wish it was in the first two games, as well, but it didn't happen. But that can happen when you are on the road for a long time. Decision-making sometimes can be a problem, and that is exactly what happened in the first two games," Rohit said.
The news of Dravid's appointment was then given to Rohit at the press conference, who said: "Yeah, is it official? Obviously we were playing the game, so I had no idea. Congratulations to him for coming back but in a different capacity in the Indian team. We look forward to working with him. He's a stalwart of Indian cricket, and it'll be nice working with him in the future."
"Who do you see as the next Indian white-ball captain?" This was one of the questions for Rahul Dravid in his interview before being appointed as India head coach, according to The Indian Express. Dravid's first choice was Rohit Sharma for his experience, followed by KL Rahul.
Shastri and the other coaching staff members' contracts end at the end of the World Cup, so Dravid's appointment was long expected. It has somehow coincided with a seamless transition on the field as well.