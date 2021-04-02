QUIZ! How well do you remember the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup?

Hello, Quizzers!

10 years to the day MS Dhoni lifted the world on home soil.

10 years to the day a country of 1.1 billion went into absolute meltdown.

Whether it was the moment when our "Little Master" lifted the World Cup or "THAT" six by the Captain Cool - the memories from the World Cup still reside in our memories!

Today as we celebrate our tenth anniversary of lifting the prestigious cup, we challenge you to hit this free quiz out of the park!





Q1: Who finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament?





*****

Q2: Who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament?

*****

Q3: Against which team did Kevin O'Brien score a 50-ball century?

*****

Q4: Against which bowler did MS Dhoni hit a six against to seal the World Cup?

*****