Quinton De Kock issues statement regarding T20 World Cup controversy

"Black Lives have mattered since I was born". This is just a small part of the entire statement that Quinton De Kock has released after the entire BLM knee taking controversy erupted over the past week. This issue has been a shock to not just the players but the entire cricket fraternity and fan base in South Africa. It was anticipated that De Kock would have to make a public statement sooner or later and he has issued an apology for his actions.

In a hard hitting and well-worded document, he states that not taking the knee was never with the intention of taking away from the BLM movement. His understanding was that this move would not signify anything and the gesture could not prove anything. De Kock has also apologised profusely stating that this has affected him and his family personally. He reflects on his background and states that his step mother is black which also puts aside any doubts about who he is and where he comes from.

Quinton de Kock statement 📝 pic.twitter.com/Vtje9yUCO6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 28, 2021

Another statement was regarding how he is being perceived as a racist. "I could have easily taken the knee and lied" is what he says to justify himself as not being a racist. This is also a reply to the backlash he received stating that he was white and would never understand the reason behind taking the knee. Towards the end, de Kock thanks the team and specifically Temba Bavuma for their support. De Kock's undying passion for the game is also summed in his final words- "I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again".