11-year-old athlete and Virat Kohli fan observes day-long fast for batter's return to form

Young Indian athlete Pooja Bishnoi is observing a day long fast in a bid to help Indian batter and former cricket captain Virat Kohli return back in form. The 11-year-old took to her Twitter account to reveal the same.

"I have kept God's fast today for Virat Kohli sir's form," Bishnoi tweeted.









One of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli has been struggling to get runs off late. The 33-year-old last scored a century back in November 2019 and has been short of runs ever since international cricket resumed after the covid-19 pandemic forced break in 2019.

Pooja Bishnoi, who is supported by the Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF), is a track athlete with multiple records against her name. She was the youngest girl in the world to have six-pack abs at the age of just 5.