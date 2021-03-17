What is the pink ball used in day/night tests?

India got a historic win against England in a pink-ball Test match played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2021. India played the day-night Test with a pink-ball, which was only the third pink-ball encounter the national team has had since playing the first game against Bangladesh in 2019.



Previously, India was always reluctant to play pink-ball Tests but won their first D/N Test game against Bangladesh, which they played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Unfortunately, the Indian national team lost their second pink-ball game against Australia played in Adelaide, Australia. They recorded 35 runs – their lowest ever innings total.

The pink ball that India used in Australia was a Kookaburra pink-ball. At home, the national cricket team uses SG pink balls. So what is the pink-ball in D/N Tests, and why do cricket matches use them?

What is pink ball cricket?

Cricket ball makers settled on the color pink for balls used in Day/Night Tests because of its visibility. Initially, manufacturers tried different colors, including optic yellow and bright orange, before opting for pink. Fielders taking high catches could easily spot the yellow and orange balls on the field. However, batsmen complained that the colors tended to merge with brownish patches common on cricket pitches.

For the seams, ball maker Kookaburra uses the color black after attempting to try dark green and white at first. However, former Australian captain Steve Smith advised the company that the balls should be more visible. Smith led Australia in the first-ever pink-ball Test against New Zealand in 2015. Australia won the match played in Adelaide by three wickets.



