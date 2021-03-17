Cricket
What is the pink ball used in day/night tests?
What is the pink-ball in D/N Tests, and why do cricket matches use them?
India got a historic win against England in a pink-ball Test match played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2021. India played the day-night Test with a pink-ball, which was only the third pink-ball encounter the national team has had since playing the first game against Bangladesh in 2019.
Previously, India was always reluctant to play pink-ball Tests but won their first D/N Test game against Bangladesh, which they played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Unfortunately, the Indian national team lost their second pink-ball game against Australia played in Adelaide, Australia. They recorded 35 runs – their lowest ever innings total.
The pink ball that India used in Australia was a Kookaburra pink-ball. At home, the national cricket team uses SG pink balls. So what is the pink-ball in D/N Tests, and why do cricket matches use them?
What is pink ball cricket?
Cricket ball makers settled on the color pink for balls used in Day/Night Tests because of its visibility. Initially, manufacturers tried different colors, including optic yellow and bright orange, before opting for pink. Fielders taking high catches could easily spot the yellow and orange balls on the field. However, batsmen complained that the colors tended to merge with brownish patches common on cricket pitches.
For the seams, ball maker Kookaburra uses the color black after attempting to try dark green and white at first. However, former Australian captain Steve Smith advised the company that the balls should be more visible. Smith led Australia in the first-ever pink-ball Test against New Zealand in 2015. Australia won the match played in Adelaide by three wickets.
Facts about the pink ball
Ball makers make all cricket balls (red, pink, and white) using rubber, cork, and woolen yarn. They also use similar production techniques. The dye color on the tanned cowhide and the finishing decide the format manufacturers use to make a ball.
The D/N pink ball is not dipped in grease like the conventional red ball to prevent water from slipping into the leather because it would affect the fluorescent pink visibility. Additionally, it gets a pigmented finish and sprayed a thick pink coat color to make it sparkle for long and allows players and fans to spot it on the field.
Below are other interesting facts to know:
- Cricket teams only use the pink ball to play Day-night tests
- Pink balls generate early movement, and players find them pace-friendly
- Kookaburra manufacturers the pink balls cross the world barring England, India, Ireland, and West indies
- Pink balls have an extra lacquer coating to ensure that the shine and gloss don't fade easily
- It usually takes ball makers 3-4 days to get the pink-ball gloss right.
India set to seal the four-match series after D/N test win
After the historic win over England in the D/N Test that ended in two days, India remains hopeful for another win in the final meet. Fans were delighted with the historic win, with former players like Sachin Tendulkar praising the Indian national side for its victory and urging them to seal the series with a 3-1 margin.
Fans are sure to flock to betting sites to bet on India to win the next test match and the series. All eyes are now on the final game scheduled from March 4-8, 2021. Even if the match ends in a stalemate, India will end up sealing the series and consolidating its place in the ICC World Test Championship finals. They will face New Zealand in the finals in June this year.
Why hold day/night tests?
The idea to hold D/N Tests emerged in the late 2000s after concerns of dwindling Test match viewership. Organizers discovered that playing One Dayers and T20s in the evenings resulted in higher viewership at the grounds and home. The other argument was that D/N Tests tend to produce results more often than conventional Test matches.
So far, India has had mixed results when playing D/N Tests. However, the win over England at home gives the team confidence moving forward to accept more D/N Tests. Change is a constant, even in modern-day sports, and it won't come as a surprise of the Pink ball is here to stay.