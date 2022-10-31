"Not okay with this" — Virat Kohli after fan breaks into his hotel room in Perth

In a shocking incident, a fan allegedly broke into Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and shot a video while the batter was away from the room. The fan then uploaded the video on social media with caption, "King Kohli's Hotel Room" where all of cricketers belongings and accessories were on display.

The 33-year-old former Indian captain shared the incident on social media, called the experience 'appalling' and stated that he is 'paranoid' about his privacy.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," a visibly shocked Virat Kohli wrote in an Instagram post.









"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy," Virat said.

"Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form at the ongoing 2022 Men's T20 World Cup, registering scores of 82*, 62*, and 12 against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa respectively.









