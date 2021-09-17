New Zealand's tour of Pakistan abandoned- Know Why

In a shocking development, the New Zealand Cricket Team's tour of Pakistan was called off just minutes before the first match of the series earlier today.

The New Zealand team reached Pakistan five days ago for the first time in 18 years and had been involved in some training sessions in the country since then. However, this withdrawal from the tour at the 11th hour has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and fans of the sport in the country in a lurch.

Why did New Zealand decide to withdraw?

The New Zealand side cited security alert as the main reason behind their decision to abandon the tour just before the first toss of the series.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure.



More information | https://t.co/Lkgg6mAsfu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 17, 2021





While the top governing body in New Zealand did not really clarify what the exact threat was the organisation's chief executive did indicate towards players safety.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," said the chief executive of NZC.



The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, maintained said that even a dialogue between the Prime Minister's of the two countries did not yield any results as the Kiwis were sure about their decision to abandon the tour.

We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

2/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021





New Zealand were slated to play three ODIs, and five T20Is in Pakistan starting today. But, neither did the New Zealand team leave their hotel nor were fans allowed inside the stadium.

The withdrawal from New Zealand is also expected to affect the England cricket team's short tour to Pakistan for a T20I series next month.



