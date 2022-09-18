India's new jersey for T20s, ODIs unveiled

A new Team India official jersey was launched at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. This is the jersey the Indian cricket team will be wearing at the upcoming T20 World Cup and at the series against Australia and South Africa before that.

The new jersey will be seen on the field for the first time when India play the first match of the T20I series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday.

Close view of Team India's new Jersey. pic.twitter.com/QoCyuT4AiK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 18, 2022

India wore a darker shade of blue in ODIs and T20Is till now. That jersey, launched ahead of last year's T20 World Cup, was last seen in the Asia Cup this month, from which India were eliminated before the final. The team will be hoping the change in jersey can bring about a change in fortunes at this year's World Cup.

Blue has always been a primary colour in the Indian cricket jersey since they started wearing coloured clothing in 1985, but there has been a shift to a darker shade of blue in recent years. The new sky blue shade was on the Indian jersey during the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni.