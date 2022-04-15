Nagaland's Kiran Prabhu becomes first Indian to cross 150 runs in a T20 match

Ripping a stunning 162 runs off just 76 balls, Nagaland's Kiran Prabhu Navgire became the first Indian to score more than 150 runs in a T20 match, in either men's or women's cricket history of the nation.

The ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy featured a match between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh at Guwahati where Kiran Prabhu produced this innings and created history in the process.

Highest score ever by an Indian batter in a T20: Kiran Prabhu Navgire for Nagaland



Take a bow 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SZaIwCZxru — Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) April 15, 2022

Before Navgire's 162-run, the only other Indian cricketer to come close to breaching the 150-mark was Shreyas Iyer, who scored 147 off 55 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim.

The Naga women's side put up a total score of 232/2 with Navgire contributing the lion's share of it. Her 162-run innings had 16 sixes and 10 fours. PN Khemnar's 59 off 37 balls also helped the cause of the Naga women.

The Arunachal women couldn't chase the 233 required of them and eventually could only manage a 110/3, losing by 122 runs.