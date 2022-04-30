MS Dhoni takes over as CSK captain for rest of IPL 2022

Dhoni, who had walked away from the job before the season, will lead CSK for the six remaining matches in the season. CSK are currently 9th on the IPL Points Table with two wins from 8 games.

Jadeja was handed over the captaincy role two days before the start of IPL 2022 with Dhoni leaving his post. Though Jadeja got immense support from his fans and teammates, CSK didn't have the desired result so far in IPL 2022.

Jadeja's individual performances have also taken a hit in the tournament. The all-rounder has managed just 112 runs in 92 balls at a strike rate of 121.7 with a boundary every 8.3 balls. He has picked up five wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.19.