Cricket
MS Dhoni takes over as CSK captain for rest of IPL 2022
MS Dhoni is replacing Ravindra Jadeja as Chennai Super Kings captain for the rest of IPL 2022.
MS Dhoni is taking over as Chennai Super Kings captain for the rest of the IPL 2022 season from Ravindra Jadeja, CSK announced a day before the team's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Jadeja was handed over the captaincy role two days before the start of IPL 2022 with Dhoni leaving his post. Though Jadeja got immense support from his fans and teammates, CSK didn't have the desired result so far in IPL 2022.
Jadeja's individual performances have also taken a hit in the tournament. The all-rounder has managed just 112 runs in 92 balls at a strike rate of 121.7 with a boundary every 8.3 balls. He has picked up five wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.19.
CSK will play their ninth game this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Pune.