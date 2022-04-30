CWG Begin In
MS Dhoni takes over as CSK captain for rest of IPL 2022

MS Dhoni is replacing Ravindra Jadeja as Chennai Super Kings captain for the rest of IPL 2022.

MS Dhoni stepped down from CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2022. (BCCI/IPL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-30T20:52:09+05:30

MS Dhoni is taking over as Chennai Super Kings captain for the rest of the IPL 2022 season from Ravindra Jadeja, CSK announced a day before the team's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK announced on Saturday.
Dhoni, who had walked away from the job before the season, will lead CSK for the six remaining matches in the season. CSK are currently 9th on the IPL Points Table with two wins from 8 games.

Jadeja was handed over the captaincy role two days before the start of IPL 2022 with Dhoni leaving his post. Though Jadeja got immense support from his fans and teammates, CSK didn't have the desired result so far in IPL 2022.

Jadeja's individual performances have also taken a hit in the tournament. The all-rounder has managed just 112 runs in 92 balls at a strike rate of 121.7 with a boundary every 8.3 balls. He has picked up five wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.19.

CSK will play their ninth game this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Pune.

