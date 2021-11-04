Mozambique cricketer scores 100 and takes 5 wickets to set new record in T20s

A Mozambican cricketer, 24-year-old Francisco Damiao Couana has set a new record in T20 cricket.

In the Group B match between Mozambique and Cameroon of the African sub-regional qualifiers in the men's T20 World Cup, the all-rounder fired with his bat scoring a century and picked up five wickets when his side was bowling.

This is an unprecedented record, which is currently held by no one else in neither T20Is nor T20 cricket, which has seen over 15,000 matches being played. Couana's record has shocked the world of cricket.

You don't see a century and a five-wicket haul often... if ever? @kaustats is Mozambique's Francisco Couana the first man to do this in a T20I? https://t.co/AtSvFvMZPB — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) November 3, 2021

Cameroon won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mozambique was off to a brilliant start with its two opening batters, Couana (104 off 51 balls) and Jose Bulele (59 off 46 balls), building a partnership of 145 runs. Mozambique's innings came to a close with a mammoth total of 209/5 in 20 overs.



In response, Cameroon's innings was reduced to just 36 runs following fiery spells of bowling again by the two highest run scorers of the match. While Couana took five wickets with giving just 19 runs in four overs, Bulele notched up four wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs. Cameroon's batting order saw a collapse in just 10.1 overs earning Mozambique a huge 161-run victory.



