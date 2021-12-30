Mohammed Shami one of top 3 pace bowlers in the world: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli praised Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah after India won the 1st Test vs South Africa in Centurion on Thursday. Speaking after the match, Virat Kohli, the Indian team captain, lauded Mohammad Shami for his performance and stated that the pacer ranks among the top three bowlers in the world currently.

Kohli said, "For me, he's in the best three seamers in the world at the moment. His strong wrist, his seam position, and his ability to hit a length consistently. Got so much confidence out of Johannesburg last time. It's a ground we love playing at."

"The fact Bumrah didn't bowl much in the first innings, it allowed SA to get around 40 more runs. Just the way these guys bowl together has been a hallmark of our team getting a result in difficult situations," he added.

Curious to know who are currently best three pacers in the world, according to Virat Kohli?



One is Shami, who are the other two? — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) December 30, 2021

Shami took a total of eight wickets with five-wicket coming in the first innings and 3 wickets coming in the second innings. His five-wicket haul was instrumental in ensuring that India had an upper hand heading into day four and five of the first Test match.

The ongoing South Africa India Test match witnessed India break its jinx at the Centurion cricket ground. This feat has been a long time coming given that India has never won a test series in SA and has never won at the Centurion ground in the previous two instances that it has played in.

This will definitely be something of a confidence booster for India as it heads into the second Test match on a high after a 113 run win over South Africa. The pace bowlers for one will definitely have their confidence boosted with such a brilliant performance.































