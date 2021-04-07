Poms rally around Moeen Ali, set an example for courage and individuality

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen is in the headlines once again due to her controversial views.

This time around, it is about a tweet, where she said called out Moeen Ali and said that he would have joined ISIS if he were not a cricketer.

Her comment was termed Islamophobic and was heavily panned on Twitter.



Following the criticism, Nasreen deleted her original tweet and posted an explanation saying that her views were sarcastic. She wrote, "Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists."

What was the tweet? The moment Taslima Nasreen's tweet began trending on Twitter and the reactions followed in droves, the writer deleted the tweet. But it wasn't before screengrabs were widely circulated.

What triggered the tweet? While it is was unclear as to what triggered the tweet in the first place, as the matter began trending, several other tweets emerged where Moeen Ali is seen speaking about him being a devout Muslim. In one such video tweet, the Englishman speaks in an interview about how he doesn't hesitate to inform the umpire before stepping out to pray when in the midst of a cricket match.

Also, Nasreen's problematic statement followed reports which suggested that the all-rounder has asked the CSK management to remove the logo of an alcohol brand from his jersey. Although team CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that there has been no such request, it was enough for Ali and his Islamic faith to make headlines. The reputed cricketer, who is one of the finest examples of English cricket's increasing inclusivity, is also questioned for taking a mini-break during matches if he needs to pray. Even though the cricketing fraternity, including umpires and teammates, have been supportive of Ali's religious practices, somehow it has always managed to trigger unwanted reactions from people looking to wield the sword via social media. The writer was quick to counter all the criticism coming her way.



"If you do critical scrutiny of other religions but Islam, you are progressive, free thinker, liberal, secular, intellectual, revolutionary. But if you do critical scrutiny of Islam, you are hateful, horrible, disgusting, bigot, paid agent," in a subsequent tweet.

Support for Ali from teammates Nasreen's reasoning and subsequent clarification, however, didn't go down well on Twitter. Ali's England teammate Jofra Archer, who earlier called out the author for her unacceptable remarks, tweeted that no one is laughing at her 'sarcastic' comment. One silver lining in this incident was the way his fellow England cricketers rallied around Ali. Apart from Archer, Ben Duckett, Saqib Mahmood, and Sam Billings used their reach to condemn such behaviour.

Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021





This is the problem with this app. People being able to say stuff like this. Disgusting. Things need to change, please report this account! https://t.co/uveSFqbna0 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 6, 2021





Can't believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual https://t.co/g8O1MWyR81 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) April 6, 2021

This gesture was also appreciated globally.



English players taking a stand for Moeen Ali against Taslima Nasreen is very inspirational and a lesson for many Indians as well, who quietly see their fellow professionals getting hounded by pseuod nationalists under the guise of religious nationalism!#MoeenAli pic.twitter.com/M9S3PS1tGS — Stand for Humanity (@we_are_2united) April 6, 2021

In an interview published by the Indian Express, Ali's father Munir Ali also expressed his disappointment over the vile remark. He said, "I am hurt and shocked to read Taslima Nasreen's vile remark against my son Moeen. In her "clarifying" tweet, where she described her original remark as sarcasm, she also says she stands against fundamentalism. If she looks into a mirror, she will know what she tweeted is what is fundamentalist – a vicious stereotype against a Muslim person, a clearly Islamophobic statement. Someone who doesn't have self-respect and respect for others can only stoop to this level."

A lesson on individuality for Indian cricketers

The stark reactions from Archer, Duckett, Mahmood, and Billings can be a huge lesson for Indian sportspersons.

Earlier this year, when Wasim Jaffer was accused of communal bias despite his clarification, the cricket fraternity at large remained silent barring a few former Indian cricketers like Anil Kumble.



1. I recommended Jay Bista for captaincy not Iqbal but CAU officials favoured Iqbal.

2. I did not invite Maulavis

3. I resigned cos bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players

4. Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say "Go Uttarakhand" #Facts https://t.co/8vZSisrDDl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2021

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it's the players who'll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

This silence was surprising given how frequent the Indian cricketing stars are on Twitter and social media.

Also, the Indian cricketers were singing a unified song with their clearly pre-planned reactions to singer Rihanna's tweet in support of the farmer's protest.

While it's understood that showing such support in matters pertaining to religion could well jeopardise careers, the support bestowed upon Moeen Ali by his colleagues can only inspire the Indian cricket community to display greater individuality.

While it's understood that team spirit is integral to the outcome on the playing field, should the players not back each other off of it as well?

After all, as colleagues, camaraderie and watching out for each other must be the logical outcome of team sport. And the Englishmen, at least in this instance, displayed it in ample substance.