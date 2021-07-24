LPL is to be put off because of the unavailability of foreign players

As reported by InsideSport.co, Sri Lanka Cricket event will not take place on the scheduled date. The official announcement from SLC should be made public soon.

One of the SLC officials stated the following:

"It is unfortunate that the tournament will have to be postponed. Be it Bangladesh, the West Indies, Pakistan or England players – none of them are available at this stage. Right now the new dates for the league are undecided, SLC will check the feasibility in next few weeks."

The news reports on LPL have been completely wrong lately. The Agreements of Colombo Kings and Dambulla Viiking, the two cricket teams, were canceled due to an infringement of the agreement.

Although the LPL's 2nd edition has been put off, the Sri Lanka Cricket will hit a challenge to reschedule the date because of the hot schedule of cricket events.

SLC has also canceled Jaffna's cricket team agreement as reported. Despite the fact that no official announcements have been made, according to the Cricbuzz report, the SLC and LPL management decided to avoid the Agreement with Jaffna Stallions. The reason was the infringement of the Agreement terms. By the way, the Jaffna Stallions team has brought a victory for the LPL's first edition last year.

Sri Lanka will play against India in a series of games at home. The event is to take place July 13 to 25.

The CPL league is scheduled from August 25 to September 15. It will be held in Saint Kitts and Nevis, whereas the United Arab Emirates will host the second half of the IPL 2021, scheduled for September-October. Soon after the IPL is over, the T20 World Championship will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. One of the SLC officials stated the following in the report for InsideSport.co:

"We understand the calendar is completely packed, we will see if we can get some space. It's too early to talk about it. The board will decide the way forward along with the organizers."

The LPL's first edition also got spoiled because a number of TOP cricketers dropped out. Although the event was put off due to COVID-19, it was still held in Hambantota on November 16 back in 2020. Jaffna The Stallions outplayed Galle Gladiators scoring 53 runs more in the finals.