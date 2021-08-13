Cricket: List of Indian Batsmen with their names on the Lord's honours boards

Lord's is considered to be cricket's holiest site. Every cricketer holds a special place in his or her heart for the ground. Lord's has a unique tradition of honouring exceptional performances by etching players' names on honours boards. This important honour is given to a batsman who achieves a century or a bowler who gets five wickets in an innings or ten wickets in a match.

So far, India has only won two games out of 17 at Lord's, and 22 Indian players have engraved their names on the Lord's honours boards. Following KL Rahul's outstanding performance in the ongoing test at Lords, one more Indian name will be added to the list, bringing the total to 23.

Let's look at the Indian batsmen who have scored a test century at the Lords and have their name on the Lord's honours boards.





Vinoo Mankad





Vinoo Makand (Source: The Guardian)





Vinoo Mankad, a former Indian player, was the first Indian player to have his name added to the Lord's Honours Board. He Scored 184 runs against England in 1952.





Dilip Vengsarkar





Dilip Vengsarkar (Source: Getty)





Dilip Vengsarkar was a prominent player in the Indian batting line-up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, along with Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath. Vengsarkar has scored century thrice at the Lords. Vengsarkar scored his first century in 1979 against England.





Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin, during India's tour of England in 1990, the former Indian captain earned his first century at Lord's Cricket Ground. He knocked 121 runs on 111 balls.





Mohammad Azharuddin (Source: Getty)









G Vishwanath

Vishwanath made 113 runs off 337 balls in the same match as Dilip Vengsarkar during India's 1979 tour to England. Viswanath represented India in Test cricket from 1969 to 1983, appearing in 91 matches and amassing over 6,000 runs.





G Visvanath









Ravi Shastri





Ravi Shastri (Photo: PA Images)





Ravi Shastri, India's current head coach, struck a magnificent hundred during India's 1990 tour of England, along with Indian skipper Azharuddin. Between 1981 and 1992, Shastri was a part of the Indian national cricket squad, appearing in both Tests and One-Day Internationals.





Sourav Ganguly





Sourav Ganguly (Photo: Getty)





Sourav Ganguly, one of India's most successful captains and batsmen, scored 131 against England in his first test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in 1996.





Ajit Agarkar





Ajit Agarkar (Photo: Twitter)





Yes, it may come as a surprise to many cricket fans, but Ajit Agarkar has etched his name on the board by scoring 109 runs for India at the Lords Cricket Ground during India's tour of England in 2002.





Rahul Dravid





Rahul Dravid (Photo: Getty)





Rahul Dravid, the Great Wall of India, scored 103 off 220 balls at the Lords during India's 2011 tour of England. Dravid was named India's man of the series by England coach Andy Flower after accounting for more than 26 percent of India's runs in the series.





Ajinkya Rahane





Ajinkya Rahane (Photo: Getty)





During India's 2014 tour of England, Rahane scored 103 runs off 154 balls and inscribed his name on the board.





KL Rahul





KL Rahul (Photo: AFP)





KL Rahul became the 10th Indian to be inducted into the Lord's Honours Board after reaching a century on the second day of the ongoing second Test between India and England at Lord's.















