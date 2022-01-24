Who is Shubhda Gaikwad, the Indian umpire standing in Legend League Cricket matches?

One of the best parts of the Legends Cricket League 2022 - the league featuring retired cricketers - has been the cast of umpires. It has featured Shubhda Bhosle Gaikwad, India's youngest woman umpire, in her biggest role yet.

Hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Shubhda Bhosle Gaikwad comes from a family of cricketers. Prior to umpiring she used to play for Madhya Pradesh U16 and U19 teams till 2009.

Rathoresa (@Ra_THORe )Meet Dr Shubhda Bhosle Gaikwad. She had a baby about 4 months back and last week she officiated a women's match. A good academic student a fine umpire now a mother. Must salute the passion the girls show these days. Courtesy - @GaneshIiyganra @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/PysyjIZPDX — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) November 18, 2018

A career in match umpiring came naturally to Shubhda. With her family and husband's support, she completed her Level O umpiring exam. She also has a degree in Physical Education and PhD in Sport Psychology.



Shubhda officiated her first match as an umpire in the J.S. Anand Trophy which is part of the Women's Senior Division Cricket in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in 2012.

Alongside Shubhda, South Africa's Lauren Agenbag, Pakistan's Humair Farah and Hong Kong's Renee Montgomery are also officiating the Legends League matches in Oman.

Felt amazing to see two Female Umpires officiating the ongoing Legends League Cricket. pic.twitter.com/Fq9skhDnMc — Abhijeet Panda (@cricabhijeet_) January 20, 2022

The Legends Cricket League 2022 began on January 20 at the Oman cricket stadium. It features ex-cricketers like India's Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar, Australia's Bret Lee, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori and England's Kevin Pietersen.

