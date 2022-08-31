Legends League Cricket 2022: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Legends League Cricket is back with its second edition set to place in and around India. It will see the return of veteran players of the game who donned their national team jerseys in the past and wowed us with their heroics.

The upcoming season of #LegendsLeagueCricket will be BIGGER than before!- 4 Franchise owned teams - 110 players in the pool- 15 matches - 1 BIG prize moneyMore exciting updates on #BossLogonKaGame season 2 on the way. Watch this space! @llct20 #BossLogonKaGame #Season2 pic.twitter.com/OBhnAkCdU6 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) July 5, 2022

Preview

Founded by Raman Raheja and Vivek Khushalani, the league is an effort of the Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd. Former cricketer and coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Ravi Shastri is also involved with the whole project as he serves as the commissioner of the league.

The first edition was held in Oman where three teams by the names of Indian Maharajas, Asian Lions, and World Giants. Mohammad Kaif, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Darren Sammy were the captains of the teams respectively.

All sides played each other twice in the round-robin stage with the top two making it to the finals. World Giants and Asian Lions met at the final where the former clinched the league's inaugural trophy.

After the success of the first edition, the league was announced to return for a second with a new format. Four teams will be owned by a private organisation which will take the league into the franchise-based route.

Moreover, a special match between the Indian Maharajas and the World Giants, with Sourav Ganguly and Eoin Morgan captaining the sides respectively, will be played in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens to kick off the new season.

The 15 matches will be played across five cities namely Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur.

Schedule

Friday, 16th September- Indian Maharajas vs World Giants (7:30 pm, Kolkata)

Saturday, 17th September- Round 1 (7:30 pm, Kolkata)

Monday, 19th September- Round 1 (7:30 pm, Kolkata)

Wednesday, 21st September- Round 1 (7:30 pm, Lucknow)

Thursday, 22nd September- Round 1 (7:30 pm, Lucknow)

Saturday, 24th September- Round 1 (7:30 pm, New Delhi)

Sunday, 25th September- Round 1 (4:00 pm, New Delhi)

Monday, 26th September- Round 2 (7:30 pm, New Delhi)

Tuesday, 27th September- Round 2 (7:30 pm, Cuttack)

Thursday, 29th September- Round 2 (7:30 pm, Cuttack)

Friday, 30th September- Round 2 (7:30 pm, Cuttack)

Saturday, 1st October- Round 2 (7:30 pm, Jodhpur)

Monday, 3rd October- Round 2 (7:30 pm, Jodhpur)

Wednesday, 5th October- Qualifier (7:30 pm, TBD)

Friday, 7th October- Eliminator (7:30 pm, TBD)

Saturday, 8th October- Final (7:30 pm, TBD)

Where to Watch?

All the matches of the Legends League Cricket will be broadcast on television through the Sony Sports Network.

Live Stream

You can live stream the matches on the Sony Liv app.