Cricket
Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag leads Indian Maharajas v/s World Giants- Scores, Updates, Live blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the clash between Indian Maharajas and World Giants from Legends League Cricket 2022.
Legends League Cricket 2022 kicks off today with an exhibition match between all-star teams of Indian Maharajas and World Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Indian Maharajas will be led by India's one of the most successful opening batters, Virender Sehwag and South African Cricketing great and revered allrounder, Jacques Kallis will lead the world giants.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 16 Sep 2022 4:14 PM GMT
Virender Sehwag departs, Maharajas in early trouble.
Indian Maharajas loses Virender Sehwag after he was caught by Taibu in deep off Fidel Edwards. Tanmay Srivastava walks in.
Indian Maharajas 7/1 after 1 over.
- 16 Sep 2022 3:53 PM GMT
Pankaj Singh bowls a triple wicket maiden 20th over. World Giants finish with 170/8.
Pankaj Singh bowled a brilliant 20th over and took wickets of Kaluwitharana, Bresnan and Vettori.
World Giants will be disappointed with their finish after the explosive start by Kevin O'Brien.
World Giants 170/8 after 20 overs
Kevin O'Brien 52(31), Pankaj Singh 5-26 (4 overs)
- 16 Sep 2022 3:32 PM GMT
Thisara Perera departs, Kaif strikes.
Thisara Perera plays a cameo of 23 runs of 15 balls before he is pouched by Parvinder Awana off Md. Kaif.
World Giants have the stage set for them and they will look to finish well in slog overs.
World Giants 141/4 after 17 overs.
- 16 Sep 2022 3:08 PM GMT
Harbhajan, Joginder strike
Harbhajan gets the wicket of Kallis and Joginder Sharma gets Kevin O'Brien out for 52. The World Giants lose some quick wickets after a good start. Denesh Ramdin and Thisara Perera the new men in.
World Giants 93/3 after 11
- 16 Sep 2022 2:48 PM GMT
50 for Kevin O'Brien
Pankaj Singh gets Masakadza's wicket as Kallis comes in at 3. Kevin O'Brien gets to his 50 as Harbhajan Singh and Joginder Sharma bowl in the middle overs.
World XI 83/1 after 8.3
- 16 Sep 2022 2:24 PM GMT
Kevin O'Brien gets World XI off to good start
Kevin O'Brien playing a typically combative innings at the top. Jacques Kallis slotted to come in at 3 after this. Pankaj Singh replaces Sreesanth as India struggle to look for a breakthrough.
World Giants 31/0 after 4
- 16 Sep 2022 2:10 PM GMT
Irfan, Sreesanth take the new ball
Irfan Pathan takes the new ball for India, getting ample swing in the first over. Sreesanth bowls from the other end. Kevin O'Brien hits the first four of the match.
World Giants 7/0 after 1.1