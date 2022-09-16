Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag leads Indian Maharajas v/s World Giants- Scores, Updates, Live blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the clash between Indian Maharajas and World Giants from Legends League Cricket 2022.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag leads Indian Maharajas v/s World Giants- Scores, Updates, Live blog
X
By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-09-16T21:44:45+05:30

Legends League Cricket 2022 kicks off today with an exhibition match between all-star teams of Indian Maharajas and World Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Indian Maharajas will be led by India's one of the most successful opening batters, Virender Sehwag and South African Cricketing great and revered allrounder, Jacques Kallis will lead the world giants.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.


Live Updates

>Load More
Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X