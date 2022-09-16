Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag leads Indian Maharajas v/s World Giants- Scores, Updates, Live blog

Legends League Cricket 2022 kicks off today with an exhibition match between all-star teams of Indian Maharajas and World Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Indian Maharajas will be led by India's one of the most successful opening batters, Virender Sehwag and South African Cricketing great and revered allrounder, Jacques Kallis will lead the world giants.

