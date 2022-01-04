Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla tests COVID positive

The third wave of COVID has hit the state of West Bengal hard. After BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised last week, former Indian cricketer and ex-state sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been diagnosed COVID positive. According to sources, his report came positive on Monday night. The former captain of the Bengal cricket team is currently in home isolation with mild symptoms.



With the omicron variant looming large, the third wave of the coronavirus is spreading fastly across the state. Shortly after Christmas, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was diagnosed with COVID. He was hospitalised for three days.



In July 2020, Shukla's family was first touched by the disease when his wife Smita Sanyal Shukla was tested positive.



Former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla last year announced he had donated his entire Indian Premier League commentary fee to the West Bengal's Chief Minister Relief Fund to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.



Shukla had served as Kolkata's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister between 2016 and 2021 before quitting politics. He was a TMC MLA from the Howrah Uttar constituency.