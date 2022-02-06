WATCH: When Lata Mangeshkar performed for 1983 World Cup winning team; awarded them 1 lakh each

One of the greatest ever Indian playback singer and a music composer, Lata Mangeshkar, breathed her last in a hospital in Mumbai. Aged 92, the Nightingale of India was recovering from a bout of covid-19 induced pneumonia and was in a ICU.



She was in the ventilator for long before being taken off the life-support system on 28th January 2022. However, her condition deteriorated on Saturday and she was once again put on the ventilator.

In a career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang over 30,000 songs in various languages with her first recorded song being way back in the year 1942 when she was just 13-year-old.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Mangeshkar also has a special connection to Indian sports.

When the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team clinched the 1983 World Cup, Lata Mangeshkar awarded each player in the squad with a sum of INR. 1lakh.

"The BCCI was not very rich when we won the World Cup. I got a call saying Lataji will gather the entire team together and sing for us and also help us with cash rewards. She gave each one of us a cheque of 1 lakh - that was the first time I saw such a big amount," Kapil Dev had said during a Master Denanath Mangeshkar award ceremony.





"After we won the final at Lords, the BCCI president Mr Salve came to meet me said our players should get a grand welcome. I agreed and he said you have to do a show if we are to do this. This is the reason why I am doing this show," Lata Mangeshkar had said before her performance for the Indian team.







