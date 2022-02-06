Know your world conquering U-19 stars

India U-19 boys showed supreme skill and age-defying maturity to lift a record-extending fifth world title. From skipper and batting mainstay Yash Dhull to star of the title clash Raj Bawa, PTI looks back at the recent contribution of the players who reaffirmed India's dominance at the U-19 level.

Yash Dhull (captain)

=================

The India U-19 skipper hails from Janakpuri, Delhi and is a middle order batter. He showed his mettle in the semi-final against Australia by scoring an impressive hundred. He had led the Delhi U-16 team and also scored 302 runs in five innings during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He was made the captain of the team because of his highly rated skills. Dhull displayed his rare talent by playing three crucial knocks after missing two league games due to a COVID-19 infection.

Shaik Rasheed

==============

Dhull's deputy and number three batter, had scored 376 runs in 6 innings for Andhra in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 75.2. He scored a ton in the Challenger Trophy (119), also struck an unbeaten 90 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Semi-final and scored 72 not out in practice match against Australia before the World Cup. He also played a pivotal role in the team reaching final.

Harnoor Singh Pannu

===================

He is an elegant left-handed batter and a specialist opener, who won the player of the tournament award in Asia Cup 2021, as he amassed 251 runs in five innings, with 120 as his best score. However, he did not have the best of times in the World Cup. In the 'Challenger Trophy' 2021/22, he amassed 397 runs from four innings with three hundreds.

Raj Bawa

========

The star of World Cup final, Bawa is a left-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer. He made the headlines after picking four wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and also scored a ton and took 8 wickets in the three 'Challenger Trophy' games. His father Sukhwinder Singh Bawa has coached former India flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hails from Punjab, while his grandfather Tarlochan Bawa won Olympics gold medal in hockey in 1948.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

===================

He is an aggressive right-handed batter and a specialist opener, who hammered a fifty in the Asia Cup 2021 final against Sri Lanka. His father Avneesh has played tennis for India and mother Malika has played basketball for the country. He moved to Mumbai from Delhi at 11 and was coached by former India all-rounder and domestic veteran Abhishek Nayar.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

====================

A pacer and an attacking batter, with special prowess for hitting sixes, the lanky speedster has played five list A and two T20s for Maharashtra. He also grabbed 8 wickets in the Asia Cup and scored 97 runs. He unfortunately lost his father due to COVID-19 in June 2020.

Kaushal Tambe

=============

He is an attacking right-handed batter and off-spinner, who was initially spotted by former national selector and former Maharashtra coach Surendra Bhave when he went for selection trials. He was born in Ootur village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, which is the birthplace of 'Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bought up in Pune, he studies in the well-known SP College and his father is Sunil Tambe, who is an ACP with the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Vicky Ostwal

===========

A left-arm orthodox spinner, who hails from Lonavala, a picturesque hill-station in Maharashtra's Pune district. On the insistence of his coach Mohan Jadhav, he shifted to a place near his academy – the Vengsarkar Academy in Thergaon, Chinchwad. He was the player of the match in the Asia Cup 2021 final as he returned with fine figures of 3/11 and took 8 wickets in five Asia Cup matches with an economy of 2.29. Ostwal ended up as India's leading wickettaker in the tournament.

Making sure to take a few snaps before the #U19CWC trophy goes in the cabinet 🏆📸 pic.twitter.com/h3mryIGACa — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2022

Nishant Sindhu



=============

Sindhu, who scored his life's most important half century in the final on Saturday, is an attacking left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox bowler. He led Haryana to Vinoo Mankad Trophy title after 19 years and had also led Haryana to a win in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 201. He is the son of a state level boxer and led India when regular skipper Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he also tested positive.

Aaradhya Yadav

=============

He is a wicket-keeper and a right-haned batter, who hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Vinoo Mankad trophy, he amassed 295 runs from seven innings, with an average of 42.1 with his best score of 131. He is coached by Ajay Sharma.

Ravi Kumar

==========

He is a left-arm pacer and son of a CRPF officer, who played the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bengal in which he grabbed 11 wickets, with an economy of 2.75. He was the wreaker in chief against Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the ongoing World Cup and played a pivotal role in India making it to the semis. He took four important wickets in the final.

Dinesh Bana

===========

He is a wicket-keeper and right-handed batter, who hails from Hisar in Haryana. In the four 'Challenger Trophy matches', Bana scored 255 runs. With 170 as his best score. He Idolises cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. He also impressed with his big hitting skills in the semifinal against Australia.

Siddharth Yadav

==============

He is a left-handed batter, who hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, from seven innings he scored 258 runs with an average of 43, including two fifties. Siddharth's father runs a provision store.

Garv Sangwan

===========

He is a right-arm pacer, who hails from Bhiwani in Haryana, which is known for boxers and wrestlers. He was a part of the Vinoo Mankad winning Haryana team.