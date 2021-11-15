'Told David Warner he'll be Man of Tournament in World Cup months ago'

David Warner was waving the Sunrisers Hyderabad flag during a match in IPL 2021 from the stands when his honourary Australian teammate KK Jiyas thought he should say something to cheer him up. The Kochi-based Jiyas, who has been on seven tours with the Australian cricket team over the last five years, helping their batsmen improve against spin, has known Warner for long enough to know that being dropped from the playing XI would not be sitting with him well.



"I remember Warner was with us in the stadium after being dropped from the SRH playing XI. I told him, 'Don't worry Davey, you will be the Man of the Tournament in the World Cup. You're working hard, we can all see that. Don't worry about the IPL, this World Cup will be your stage.'" said Jiyas, who was with the SRH team as a net bowler earlier this year.

David Warner is named Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/moFerJB0hQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2021

Jiyas, who returned home to Kochi from the IPL bio-bubble because the ICC did not approve his inclusion in the Australian contingent due to Covid protocol during the World Cup, said he enjoyed watching Sunday's World Cup final immensely - but what he loved best was his prophecy to Warner coming true.

"After India's exit, I was completely rooting for Australia this time. The Aussie dressing room has been like family for me. I messaged some of them last night, saying I missed them all. Some of them replied, some were too busy having a blast to find the time so far - I know exactly what they would be doing (chuckles). I am proud of Justin Langer for the sort of atmosphere he has created within the team, taking the team forward from the controversies from two years ago," said Jiyas.