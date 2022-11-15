Kieron Pollard announces retirement from playing IPL

Kieron Pollard, one of the pillars of Mumbai Indians is hanging up his boots after playing for MI for 13 seasons but will continue with MI in his new role as batting coach.

A one-club man, adorning the Blue and Gold, Pollard signed in 2010 for Mumbai Indians and has since become one of the greatest players of this generation, picking up 5 IPL and 2 champions league trophies with Mumbai Indians.

Pollard is and will continue to always be at MI and will use his decades of experience and skill to strengthen Mumbai Indians as a batting coach and as a player with MI Emirates.

Mr. Kieron Pollard, said "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons."

Fondly called "Polly" by team-mates and fans alike, he made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2010 and since then has been one of the key figures in the dressing room and on the field.

He played 211 games (IPL + CLT20), scoring 3915 runs, at a strike rate of 147 and despite playing in the middle order, is currently 18th on the list of IPL's highest run getters with 3412 runs.

His bowling prowess was time and again called upon, bringing to the game, a sense of control, scalping 79 wickets, with 69 of those in the IPL, making him an all-rounder for youngsters to aspire to be.

With 103 catches in the IPL, he has been a match winner, game changer, big moment player, an able deputy and stepping up to captain at times, contributing with his sharp fielding and his stride to the middle, was a joy to behold.

Key Highlights from Kieron Pollard' illustrious IPL career

· 2nd Highest Run Getter For Mumbai Indians – 3915

· Most Sixes For Mumbai Indians in IPL – 223

· 3rd Most number of catches taken in the IPL by a non-wicket keeper - 103

· 5th most Man of the Match Awards for an overseas player – 14

· 2nd joint fastest 50 For Mumbai Indians – 17 Balls

· 2nd Highest Batting strike rate for Mumbai Indians (Min 300 Runs) – 147.32

· 180 Runs In Six IPL Finals at a strike rate of 195.65