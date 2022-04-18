Why Jos Buttler tucked away his Orange Cap during an IPL match

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals has been leading the race for the IPL's Orange Cap this year. But the opening batter has also been acutely aware of when his hold on the record for most runs has been under threat. Such an incident came to pass during RR's match against Gujarat Titans when Hardik Pandya temporarily overtook his run tally. Not many cricket fans observed what Buttler did, barring a few eagle-eyed witnesses.

Since Rajasthan chose to field in the first innings in this match on April 14, Buttler was seen wearing his Orange Cap on the field as per the usual mandate. However, halfway through the GT innings, Buttler took the cap off. It was later understood that the stadium announcer had let the crowd know that Hardik Pandya, who was on strike, was the new leading run-scorer of IPL 2022. He scored 87* in this match to lead his team to victory eventually. Buttler duly took his cap off and tucked it behind him. At the mid-innings break, it was ceremonially handed over to Hardik.

In the RR chase, Buttler became eligible to wear the cap again after scoring another fifty to his name. Buttler (272 runs) still tops the run tally for the season. KL Rahul (235 runs) and Hardik Pandya (228 runs) are the ones immediately behind him.



