Where do the teams stand before IPL 2021 resumes in UAE?

Cricket fans have not been short of witnessing their favourite teams in action despite the cancellation of the IPL. Both the mens and womens national team have played several matches over the past few months. However, the time is finally here for the resumption of the IPL. After a gap of just about 4 months, all the stars will be back in action. We take a brief look at the proceedings so far and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Current Standings

Delhi Capitals are on the top of things at the moment with a total of 12 points. They have 6 wins from 8 matches and as per the previous records, just need to win 3-4 more matches to qualify. Chennai and Bangalore make up the next two positions with 10 points each with 7 games played. Mumbai Indians make up the top 4 with 7 games and 4 victories with a run rate better than that of Bangalore.



Rajasthan and Punjab make up spots 5 and 6 with 6 points each with Punjab having lost 5 games in total. The bottom two are Kolkata and Hyderabad who have a dismal track record with 7 games played with 2 and 1 victory respectively.

Team

All eyes will now be on the top 5 teams who have had a change in schedule, player lists and the routines. RCB have several hits with 5 players making way this year. Washington Sundar, Daniel Sam, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen and Kane Richardson are all out. They are replaced by Akash Deep, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Geroge Garton respectively. Rajashthan Royals have several hits as well with Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Butler and Andrew Tye all being unavailable. They are replaced with Glen Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas. The rest of the teams are still better off with Kolkata having Tim Southee come in for Pat Cummins while Hyderabad have replaced Jhonny Bairstow with Sherfane Rutherford. Punjab will be without the services of Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson as well. It is mostly the British players who will all be out of the tournament which is why there is so much cause for concern.

Schedule

There are 26 matches left until the semi-finals so every team will be looking to make the most if it. No one is guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals as yet so it boils down to what happens in the next two weeks of action.



