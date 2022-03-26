Tokyo Olympic medal winners felicitated with cash prizes ahead of inaugural IPL match

Ahead of the inaugural IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, three Olympians were felicitated with cash prizes. Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh on behalf of the Indian Hockey team were all handed over cheques by the BCCI Board.

They were all pictured in the stadium as well watching the inaugural match in the VIP Box. Neeraj Chopra was handed over a cheque of 1 crore while Lovlina Borgohain received 25 lakhs for her bronze medal. Manpreet Singh collected a cheque of 1.25 crores on behalf of the entire Tokyo Olympics Hockey bronze medal-winning team.