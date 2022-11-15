IPL 2023 Auction: Punjab Kings Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Punjab Kings will go into the IPL 2023 auctions with one of the biggest budgets among all teams and with a new captain in Shikhar Dhawan and a new team management headed by Trevor Bayliss.

Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith were the two players who played regular roles last season to have been released.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2022 Squad Breakdown



Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Cr), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (9 Cr), Jitesh Sharma (20L), Prabhsimran Singh (60L), Atharva Taide (20 lakh), Bhanuka Rajapaksha (50 lakh)

All-rounders - Liam Livingstone (11.5 Cr), Raj Angad Bawa (2 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (50 lakh),

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Cr), Arshdeep Singh (4 Crore), Rahul Chahar (5.25 Cr), Harpreet Brar (3.8 Cr), Baltej Dhanda (20 lakh), Nathan Ellis (75 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 6th

Danger Zone – Former captain Mayank Agarwal faces an uncertain future. Also on the firing line could be Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith.

Traded In –

Traded Out –

Released – Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Writtick Chatterjee and Ishan Porel

Budget Remaining – INR 32.20 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 9

Overseas Slots Remaining – 2