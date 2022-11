IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi Capitals Full Squad - Retained, Released Players

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE: Delhi Capitals made one of the biggest pre-deadline trade moves with Kolkata Knight Riders in offloading Shardul Thakur with them, a move that can bring a significant amount of cash inflow ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

DC will go into December's auction with a budget of INR 19.45 crore and four slots to fill.

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Squad Breakdown

Batters - David Warner (6.25 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr), Rishabh Pant (16 Cr), Ashwin Hebbar (20 L), Sarfaraz Khan (20L), KS Bharat (2 Cr), Tim Seifert (50 lakh)

All-rounders - Mitchell Marsh (6.5 Cr), Axar Patel (9 Cr), Shardul Thakur (10.75 Cr), Lalit Yadav (65 lakh), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Yash Dhull (50 lakh), Rovman Powell (2.8 Cr), Praveen Dubey (50 lakh)

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (2 Cr), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 Cr), Anrich Nortje (6.5 Cr), Mustafizur Rahman (2 Cr), Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 Cr), Chetan Sakariya (4 Cr), Lungisani Ngidi (50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (20 lakh)

IPL 2022 Position: 5th

Traded In – Aman Khan

Traded Out – Shardul Thakur

Released – Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Budget Remaining – INR 19.45 crore

Player Slots Remaining – 4

Overseas Slots Remaining – 1