IPL 2022: Virat Kohli equals record for most golden ducks in an IPL season

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a first ball duck in Royal Challengers Bangalore's ongoing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by Jagdeesha Suchtih. This was the 33-year-old's third golden duck of the season, after he registered two back to back against Lucknow Super Giants and SRH respectively last month.

Having walked back for a duck earlier today, Virat equalised an unwanted record of having the most number of golden ducks for a player in an IPL season. He is now the 12th player to register 3 golden ducks in an IPL season.

Besides, the former Indian and RCB captain is also only the third player to have pocketed three golden ducks in a season batting in top 5.

The other's who have scored 3 golden ducks in a season are:

Mithun Manhas in 2011 for Pune Warriors

RV Gomez in 2011 for Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Amit Mishra in 2011 for Deccan Chargers

Gurkeerat Singh in 2013 for Kings XI Punjab

Ashish Nehra in 2013 for Delhi Daredevils

Rahul Sharma in 2013 Pune Warriors

Shardul Thakur in 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants



Rohit Sharma in 2018 for Mumbai Indians

Rashid Khan in 2019 for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ashton Turner in 2019 for Rajasthan Royals

Nitish Rana in 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders



