IPL 2022 New Format, Dates: League set to return to group structure

The IPL 2022 season is set to begin with the ten teams having finalized their squads at the mega-auction over February 12 and 13. The BCCI is yet to release an official schedule for the season, but they have announced that a new format will be introduced to accommodate the two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022 Format

Instead of increasing the number of matches, the IPL will have a new format with 74 league matches. This had been announced in the press release announcing the two new teams last year.

"The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches," the BCCI said in a statement.

READ | IPL 2022 Auction: Ishan Kishan leads 11-member 10-crore club

In IPL 2011, the last time when there had been 10 teams, teams were split into two loose groups of 5 teams.

This moment 📸📸 - A fitting wrap to the 2022 #TATAIPLAuction 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kxImZVdRms — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 14, 2022

One team played teams in its own group twice, home and away. As for the other group, a random draw was used to determine one team which this team would play twice, while they would play the other teams once. 1 team played 14 matches, 7 home and 7 away. There were 70 league matches, followed by four Playoff games.

IPL 2022 Start Date

April 2 has been floated as the most likely starting date of the new season, according to reports. Some team owners suggested March 27 but the BCCI is likely to go with April 2, which would conform to the Lodha Committee ruling by allowing a 14-day gap after India's last T20I vs Sri Lanka in Lucknow on March 18.

READ | IPL 2020 Full Squads, Unsold Players

"The BCCI must take bubble fatigue of players into account if they start IPL in less than 10 days of completion of the Sri Lanka tour," PTI quoted a BCCI official earlier this year.