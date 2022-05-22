IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals face flight turbulence due to Kolkata thunderstorm — WATCH

Kolkata has been facing heavy thunderstorms since Saturday. The city of joy has reported multiple casualties so far, including the death of two young rowers after their boat overturned at the Rabindra Sarobar Lake.

While Kolkata comes to terms with the damages caused due to winds gushing over 90 kilometers per hour, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals was caught in a flight turbulence due to the Kolkata thunderstorms..

The Royals, who are slated to play the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, were travelling to the Kolkata from Mumbai. They posted a video of the same on their official Instagram account.

"Based on a true story," the Royals captioned the video.



