IPL 2022: MS Dhoni confirms he will play for CSK next year

The former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has confirmed that he will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 40-year-old announced the same during the toss of CSK's last match of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals.

"Definitely, because of a simple reason that I think it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. I won't be nice to do that to CSK fans," Dhoni mentioned when asked about his future plans by Ian Bishop when he was out for the toss.

Dhoni further expressed his excitement to travel across the country and the IPL being held outside of a bio-bubble.

"Hopefully next year it will be a opportunity where the teams will be traveling, so it will be like a thank you to all the different places you will be playing at," he chuckles.

Thala will play IPL 2023 🎯pic.twitter.com/gREs6JMGig — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2022





Prior to the ongoing IPL 2022 MS Dhoni had stepped down as the captain of CSK, handing the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. This had led to speculations of this being the final IPL season for Dhoni, who has already retired from all forms of international cricket.

However, Dhoni was reappointed as the captain after Jadeja stepped down mid-way through the tournament, thanks to his poor individual performance and a below par show from the four-time champions.

It will now be interesting to see who will lead CSK in the next edition of IPL with Dhoni still around the corner.







