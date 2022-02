IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Chennai Super Kings, the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have had to sacrifice many of their trusted players and they may look to get some of them back at the IPL 2022 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad

Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr) MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Moeen Ali (8 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 Cr)

Players Bought: - Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Dwayne Bravo (4.4 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 41.6 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 19

Overseas Slots Remaining – 7

Think tank all geared up for the Super Auction. Get. Set. Yellove! 💛#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/vrgdBfRmfo — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 12, 2022

IPL 2021 CSK Squad



MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, DN Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Krishanappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

Overseas: Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood.