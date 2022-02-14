IPL 2022: Boycott CSK trends as team signs Sri Lankan cricketer; ignores Raina

In an surprising development, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management is facing the wrath of the fans after they signed a Sri Lankan cricketer in the recently concluded 2022 IPL auctions.

The defending champions signed Maheesh Theekshana - a 21-year-old mystery spinner from the island nation for INR. 70 lakh on Sunday. This did not seem to have sat well with the native Tamilians in Tamil Nadu, who have now started a Twitter trend #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings.

An image of Theekshana in the CSK jersey with a cross drawn over it is now doing rounds on social media with the caption, "Don't try to normalise Tamil genocide. Remove this Sinhala player from Chennai team."

However, things further escalated as a few fans of ex-CSK batter, Suresh Raina, joined the bandwagon to demand justice for their hero after the southpaw was snubbed by the Super Kings for this year.



