Indian women's cricket team to play their first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that the Indian women's cricket team will play its first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia later this year.

Indian womens cricket team to play their first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 20 May 2021 4:48 AM GMT

While sports in India have come to a virtual standstill due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, Indian sportspersons are gearing up for a good season ahead outside. The year holds a busy roster for both the men and women cricketers of the country.

Further adding spark to their calendar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that the women's team will play its first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia later this year.

"Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia," he wrote on Twitter.



The Indian women's cricket team has reached England to play a one-off Test against England.

More to follow...


