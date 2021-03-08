Indian women's cricket team to play first test match since 2014

While the Indian women's cricket team is on their ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI on Monday announced a one-off Test match for the team against England.

It will be the first test for the Indian women's team since 2014. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the occasion of International Women's Day. He tweeted: "On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I'm pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again"

The Indian women's team returned to competitive international cricket for the first time after a year on Sunday when they lost to South Africa in the first ODI match in Lucknow. Before that ODI, India's last international appearance was at the Women's T20 World Cup Final against Australia.



India played their last Test match, against South Africa in November 2014 in Mysore, which the hosts had won by an innings and 34 runs.