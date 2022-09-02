India Legends team announced for Road Safety World Series

A 15-member India Legends team for the upcoming season of the Road Safety World Series was announced on Friday.

The team will be led by Sachin Tendulkar and will have the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan in the batting department. Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha are expected to lead the bowling attack.

Mohammed Kaif, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan are some of the big players who were part of the India Legends squad last time but are missing from this year's roster.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England and India will be part of the second season of this tournament.

Welcoming the new legends to take on the world! They have set their eyes to clinch the throne! Presenting the @NZealandLegends led by the dynamic @RossLTaylor.Give them a warm welcome to @RSWorldSeries Season 2!#Roadsafetyworldseries #Newzealandlegends #Squad #Rosstaylor pic.twitter.com/ErGBHMy62W — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 2, 2022

The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues. The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1.